Mrs. Era Mai Webb Franks, age 94, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Manchester. Mrs. Franks was born in Keltonburg, Tenn., to her late parents Hampton Webb and Winnie Judkins Webb. She worked as a store clerk for Redford’s for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Franks; son-in-law Lonnie Clapp; sisters, Kathleen Wall, JoAnn Sandlin, Doris Webb; great grandson, Keegan Brown. Mrs. Franks is survived by her daughters, Sherry Clapp and Brenda (Richard) Krause; grandchildren, Jason (Jodi) Clapp, Jeff (Heather) Clapp, Jamie (Brandon Sr.) Brown, Erin Cerrato, Meredith Krause (Michael) Hauch; great grandchildren, Lexy Clapp, Jaylen Clapp, Peyton Clapp, Brooklyn Brown, Brandon Brown, Jr.; great great grandchildren, Riley Clapp, Carson Witt, and Vernon Witt; honorary grandchildren, Brandon Umbarger, Austin and Lexie Florence. Visitation with the family was held Friday, April 15, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Alan Adams officiating. Burial followed at Webb Cemetery at Bluff Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Webb Cemetery at Seven Spring, C/O Teresa McCurry, 169 Breezy Lake Dr., McMinnville, TN 37110. Memorial donations may also be made to East Main St. Church of Christ in Manchester, TN.
