Billy Freeze was born Dec. 27, 1941. He passed from this world on Sept. 17, 2021, at home with his family. Billy was the son of Harley and Naoma Freeze. Billy and wife, Patricia Porter Freeze, were married 54 years. Their children are Christopher and his wife, Stephanie; Brigham and his wife, Jill; and Tricia and her husband, Brad Jamison. His grandchildren are Ambrianna, Sierra, Easton, Callie, Caden, and Emery. They were his joy. Billy was one of nine children. He was preceded in death by his brother Eugene, sisters Barbara and Faye, and his brother Ronnie. His brothers, Doug, Ray, Boyd, and Donnie survive. Billy graduated from Coffee County Central High School in 1960 and from David Lipscomb College in 1964. After completing Tennessee Military Academy, he was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard for several years. Billy opened the first State Farm Insurance agency in Manchester and worked as an agent and agency manager for State Farm for 53 years. He had a deep interest in history, especially Civil War history, and family genealogy. And he loved to play golf with good friends and his sons, and ride his John Deere tractor. Billy served as a deacon and as an elder at New Union Church of Christ for more than 30 years. Services were held at New Union Church of Christ on Wednesday, Sept, 22 with visitation from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial was at Shady Grove Cemetery.
<<<Coffee County Funeral Chapel>>>>