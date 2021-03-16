Mrs. Katherine Ellen Fults, age 86, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Friday, March 12, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Fults was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Lottie Sain Jones and John G. Jones. She was a homemaker all her life and always took care of her family. Mrs. Fults was a wonderful mother, wife, and friend and she loved her family dearly. She loved home decorating, crafting, reading, loved flowers, and she always loved hearing the birds chirping outside. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John W. Fults; grandson, John W. Fults, Jr.; sister, Carolyn Cole; brother, Verlon Jones; son-in-law, Dan Scott. Mrs. Fults is survived by her loving husband, Porter Fults; daughters, Deidra Scott, Kathy (Dexter) Toombs; sisters, Frances O’Kelley, Jonnie Jones, and Peggy Brandon; grandchildren, Chandra Scott, Brittany Toombs, Danielle Scott, Brannon Toombs, Kayla Wakefield, Michael Fults, Noah Fults, and Nicholas Fults; great grandchildren, Ethan Potter, Austin Howard, Zoey Holloway, Bryton Toombs, Bryleigh Wakefield, and Jace Richardson. Family received friends Sunday, March 14, from 5-9 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral service was conducted on Monday, March 15, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Campbell officiating. Burial followed in Summitville Cemetery.
