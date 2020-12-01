Funeral services for Mr. John Wayne Fults, age 67, of Coffee County, were conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Fults passed from this life on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. John was born in Coffee County on April 28, 1953, the son of Porter and Katherine Fults. He was a United States Army veteran. John loved riding motorcycles and playing his guitar, but above all family was the most important thing to him. He was a loving father, son, brother, and grandfather. John is preceded in death by two sons, John Wayne Fults, Jr. and Jeffery Elliot Fults. He is survived by his parents, Porter and Katherine Fults; life partner, Kathy Parrish; sons, Michael Barry Fults, Nicholas Everett Fults, Noah Patrick Fults, and Jason Parrish; sisters, Kathy Toombs and Deidra Scott; grandchildren, Anistin and Willow Grace. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
