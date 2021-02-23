Mrs. Delma Louise Gaither, age 85, of Manchester, passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at NHC in Tullahoma. She was born Nov. 13, 1935 in Muncie, Ind. Delma graduated from Royerton High School, Royerton, Indiana, Class of ’53. Mrs. Gaither began working in the offices of Beckett Bronze Company. She married Doyle “Buck” Gaither, in the home of her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. W. O. Norris, July 15, 1961. The young couple made their home in Muncie, Indiana until returning to Tennessee in their retirement years. Mrs. Gaither was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle “Buck” Gaither; parents, Herbert Dillion and Cleo Norris Wagner; a brother and sister, special friends, Dianne Swinford of New Market, Ala., Carolyn Swinford of Hazel Green, Ala., Buster and Martha Dicus, Chuck and Martha Taylor, her Church family at the Red Hill Church of Christ and many other friends. Delma was a quiet lady that was always anxious to help others. She was a daily Bible reader and had read through the Bible many times. She was very talented with crochet and other crafts. She took art classes and painted many landscape scenes. She was a big fan of Indiana sports, both basketball and football. She inspired many by her life of patience and endurance. Funeral services for Mrs. Gaither were conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery. Gathering of friends was held from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
