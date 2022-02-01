Mary C. Garland (Champion) age 85, born Feb. 25, 1936, in Winchester. Preceded in death by her parents Argie (Feers) Champion and Charlie Champion; her brothers Howard Champion, Johnny Champion (Elsie) Parker Champion, Rudy Champion (Leoma); sisters Nina Payne and Geneva Gibson. Mary has two daughters; Theresa Marie Sharp (deceased) and Velendia Gail Loughridge (Anthony); eight grandchildren-George, Sarah, J.J, Dylan, Abe, Nate, Jay and Dinah; seven great-grandchildren and her beloved furbabies. Ms. Garland was born in Winchester. She moved to Ohio, married and had her family there. She later moved to Navarre, FL until retiring back in Ohio with her family. Mary was a military wife and had the good fortune to travel to many other countries. She enjoyed every new adventure this brought. She was a go-getter and a pioneer. Mary learned to pilot a plane, loved to sing in the church choir and was quite a dancer in her day. Mostly Mary enjoyed the beach! Though illness and the years slowed her down she enjoyed her great-grandchildren, she passed on to her daughters her independence and self-reliant personality. She had many wonderful and loved friends that shared her life to the end. She will be loved and missed. It was Mary's wish that each of her loved ones send or bring one flower; This can be one of their choosing, silk or fresh. The vase will be ready! Friends called at the Babitt Busch Funeral Home, 9350 Ridge Road, North Royalton on Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Tennessee. A Memorial Service was at Coffee County Funeral Chapel in Manchester, Saturday, Jan. 29, from noon-1 p.m. Immediately following, the family held a luncheon, also at the funeral home.
