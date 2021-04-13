A celebration of life for Ms. Donna Louise Garriott, age 58, of Manchester will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 3pm at Endtime Mission Church in Estill Springs with Pastor Johnny Turner and Bro. Petey James Tipton. Mrs. Garriott passed from this life on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Donna was born on Dec. 10, 1962 to the late Robert and Marjorie Greenwell. She loved Jesus and was a member of the Endtime Mission Church. Donna also loved her job working with veterans at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro. She will be remembered as a loving sister, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Josh Garriott (Alicia); daughter, Kimberly Duke (Billy Jones); step-children, Michael Garriott and April Harper (Joshua); brother, Robby Greenwell; sisters, Laura James and Eva Puentes; grandchildren, Allee, Carter, Braylin, Karon, Lucas, Gavin, Ethan and Sophie; step-grandchildren, Skylar, MaKayla, Taylor, and Hunter; host of nieces and nephews; her church and work family; and her beloved dog, Gracie. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the church in Donna’s memory. Tullahoma Funeral Home asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com
<<<Tullahoma Funeral Home>>>