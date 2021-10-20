On Friday Oct. 15, 2021, Mr. Wilbur Elmer Gesell, 87, passed away peacefully at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Carrie Gesell; in-laws, Chester and Lydia Wiedeman; sister, Doris Christensen. He leaves behind his best friend and bride of 65 years, Mitzi. He also leaves behind his children, Gary A. (Chip) Gesell, Jon S. Gesell and Mark (Cathy) Gesell and Linda Adams, all of Manchester; brother, Rudolph John Gesell, Brookeville, Ind.; sister, Phyllis Jean Utterback, Brownsburg, Indiana; grandchildren, Jennifer Gesell (Michael Caruso), Lori (Stephen) Henley, Julie Gesell, Sara Adams, Gregory (Amber) Palmier and Kevin (Jodi) Palmier; great grandchildren, Matthew (Cynthia) Palmier, Jessica (Ben) Fitzgerald, Kayla Palmier, Dylan Palmier, and Jackson Henley; great great grandchild, Marilyn Palmier. Wilbur traveled all across the United States while driving for 55 years for Batesville Casket Company. He was also a supervisor at Batesville where he made numerous life-long friends. Batesville Casket Company was a very large and important part of his life. He had a strong work ethic and high expectations for himself. He believed in “doing the right thing” which meant doing his best no matter how trivial the task. Wilbur was a loving husband and dad, a proud papa, a caring brother, and a friend whose door was always open. He was also the best caregiver to his daughter Linda. He was devoted to her well-being and making sure she was happy. He always tried to leave her with a smile and a laugh. Wilbur loved God, his country, and was blessed with the gift to make people feel at ease. He was good at many things. He could take a bushel of grapes and turn them into a fine wine. He was an accomplished card player, Cincinnati Reds fan, an avid NASCAR fan, a carpenter, farmer, and a true adventurer. He loved life and people. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday at the Hillsboro United Methodist Church with Ministers, Kent Bailey and George Brown officiating with burial to follow in the Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery. Visitation was 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday at Central Funeral Home. Masonic Service was 8 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, he asked that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hillsboro, Tennessee or The Saint John’s Church Cemetery in Penntown, Ind.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>>