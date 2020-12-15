Reed E. Gilbert passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Reed was born in Coffee County Jan. 16, 1933 to the late Reed F. and Cleo Gilbert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Roy Gilbert. He is survived by the love of his life, Brenda; two sons, Steve (Donna) of Tullahoma and William B. Scarce (Christine) of Seattle, Wash.; daughter, Eugenia (Button) Dale (David); one granddaughter, Kellye (Gilbert) Reynolds (Keith) and three great-grandchildren. He was a member of Highland Baptist Church and a 32nd Degree Mason with Tullahoma Lodge 262 for 64 years where he served as Past Master. Most of all he enjoyed helping others. In his early years, Reed was a home builder, worked at AEDC for 20 years, retired from Ryder Systems delivering new cars to dealerships. Reed loved fishing, traveling and finally reached his goal of visiting all 50 states. No services are planned at this time.