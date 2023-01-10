Mr. Ernest “Bud” Giles, age 90, passed from this life Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Manchester. Mr. Giles was born on June 30, 1932, in Marshall County, to his late parents Kitt and Eddie Lou McElhaney Giles. He was a member of the 1950 graduating class of Forrest High School in Chapel Hill, Tenn. Mr. Giles worked as an instrument technician with AEDC in Tullahoma, TN. He was a faithful member of Summitville Church of Christ as long as his health permitted. Mr. Giles was also a veteran of the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Basley, Rickie Jett, Betty Lou Tapley, Cathy Davis; brothers, Bobby Giles, Wayne Giles; grandson, Dustin Wade Giles. Mr. Giles is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Giles; sons, Timothy Wade Giles and Jeffery Dewayne (Jeannie) Giles; sister, Hazel Ann Harmon; several nieces and nephews; three grandchildren, Heather (David) Hackett, Shelby (Steven) Shelton, and Cade Giles; five great grandchildren, Belle Hackett, Sterling Hackett, Kyrah Giles, Ozzie Giles, and Vinnie Giles. Visitation was held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 a.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Graveside service was conducted following visitation at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. Burial immediately followed at the cemetery. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff and caregivers of Bailey Manor and Hospice Compassus in Manchester, for their love and care during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in his memory.