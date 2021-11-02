Guy Evans Gilley, age 86, of Manchester, passed away, with his loving wife by his side, on Sunday, Oct. 24, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Born in Coffee County, on April 23, 1935, Guy devoted his life to being a loving son, husband, “second” father and grandfather. He was a thirty-five-year, retired AeroSpace Engineer with Arnold Air Force Base who loved working with computers. Despite being shy and quiet, he also enjoyed ballroom dancing and traveling with his favorite companion, his wife, Wanda. Preceding him in death is his parents, Evans and Ella Gilley; one brother, Bill Gilley and two stepchildren, Johnny Vaughn and Terri O’Banion. Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-two years, Wanda Gilley; one granddaughter, Andrea Pinkard; and one stepson, Kelly O’Banion. No services are scheduled at this time, however the family plans to have a private committal service in the near future. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
