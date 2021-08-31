Margie Mae Gilliam age 85 of Greeneville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at Greeneville Community Hospital East. She was a homemaker and attended Bridges Chapel Church of God, Ashway Pentecostal Church and Casi Full Gospel Church. Margie is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law: Rickey Gilliam and David and Robin Gilliam both of Greeneville; two daughters and sons-in-law: Carol and Jeff Walls of Limestone and Gayle and Rev. Dr. Jim Fields of Greeneville; grandchildren: Rachael Gilliam and fiancé Clay Paxton, Jessica Gilliam and Brett Jenkins, Cory and Jen Walls, Tyler Walls and fiancé Tionna Carter, Misti Tarnowski, Elizabeth and Michael Anderson, Hannah Gilliam and Haley Gilliam and fiancé Trent Ledford; great grandchildren: Payton and Parker Franklin, Paisley Mae Paxton, Lexi and Thomas Fisher, Sophia Tarnowski, Bryson Walls, Brayden Walls, Riley Walls, Kennedy Walls, Priscilla Paxton and Tripp Anderson. Also surviving are: three sisters: Ruth Gilliam of Greeneville, Mattie Finney, and Dorothy Fulton of Hillsboro, Tennessee; and one brother: Edward Bain of Hillsboro, Tennessee. There are special first cousins surviving, whom she thought of as children: Earl Wade Gilliam, Melinda Gilliam and Rodney Gilliam; a host of nieces and nephews and several special friends: Ray and Shirley Waldrop, Eddie and Linda Gregory, Cathy Hurley, Trish Foshie, and Pamela Brown. Margie was the daughter of the late Frank and Ova Mae Bain. She was preceded in death by her husband: Burwell Gilliam; grandson: Little Sam; one brother: James Bain and nephew Keith Gilliam. The family received friends on Sunday from 4 – 7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Jim Fields and Rev. Dean Brewster officiating. A graveside service was held on Monday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Monday to go in procession to the cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.
