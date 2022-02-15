Wyman Mitchell Gilliam, age 62, of Morrison, passed away following a brief illness, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at St. Thomas- Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Born in Tullahoma on June 24, 1959, Wyman devoted his life to being a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. A ten-year member of Mt. Carmel Methodist Church of Manchester, Tennessee, Wyman never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others; giving them the shirt off his back, if needed. He was sole owner and operator, since 1993, of Gilliam Dozer Works Inc. Wyman loved sunrises and sunsets and enjoyed working from daylight to dark. His favorite place was on a piece of his equipment. In his spare time, he enjoyed horseback riding, four wheeling, grilling or camping with his family and friends. Preceding him in death, is his father, Charles “C.E.” Gilliam, Jr.; one sister, Arthanise Wright; paternal grandparents, Charlie and Ester Gilliam; and maternal grandparents, Albert and Lena Hittson. Survivors include his mother, Jeanette Gilliam; wife of sixteen years, Mary Gillian; one daughter, Bailey (Evan) Gunn; two stepsons, Michael Huffer and Robert Huffer; one sister, Marzetta (Doug) Mullican; one grandson, Evan “Clyde” Gunn; special dogs, Lizzie and Dixie; and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services were held at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Friday, Feb, 11, at 1 p.m., with Bro. Leon Williams officiating. The family received visitors, at the funeral home, from 11 a.m. until time of service. The family requested that everyone to attend dressed in denim attire. Interment was at Mt. Carmel Methodist Church Cemetery in Manchester. Pallbearers are as follows, Mark Russell, Dwight Keele, Cary Wagner, Phillip Stubblefield, Justin Gault, Zach Hobbs, Chad Williams, Caleb Wilson and Mike Love. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Bits and Peaces Horse Rescue at www.bitsandpeacesequine@gmail.com. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
