For the first time since 2019, the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center hosted a fundraiser to help their cause; saving children from abusive surroundings. The fundraiser was held at a multi-functional arcade, the Detention @ The Elementary in Morrison. Owners, Dwayne and Bernadette Doud used their gymnasium to provide space for the guests, as well, provided twenty-five dollar game cards to all in attendance.
These two were not the only ones to provide and donate to such a noble cause, as over 90 businesses and companies donated items for the silent auction. A live auction took place after the silent auction, in which nine more items were up for grabs, such as a weekend Tunica getaway, a Jack Daniels whiskey barrel, and pizza for a year from J&G Pizza and Steakhouse.
Executive Director for the CAC, Joyce Prusak, talked about how thrilled she was to have the event and see it come to fruition. “We have not been able to do fundraisers in three years,” Prusak started, “so this means so much more to us. Even more so than in the past, because we have had to sustain without being able to get community support.”
Prusak talked about how the proceeds from the auctions went to helping out children in need. The CAC has also created a new award that they plan to give out annually. The award is called the Melissa Johnson Children’s Champion Award, honoring Johnson, who passed away shortly after the Covid pandemic began. Johnson largely supported the CAC and all that they stand for, along with her husband, Ward Johnson.
“The award is sponsored by her husband, Ward Johnson, who has given an incredible gift to the center,” Prusak stated. “They were tremendous supporters of the center, and he wanted to honor her memory. He gave a substantial gift to the center, and we are doing our part to honor her by presenting the award.”
The first recipient of the Melissa Johnson Children’s Champion Award, was Bonnie Watts. Watts championed the founding and opening of the center in 2005.
Since opening their doors, the CAC has helped 4500 children who have experienced severe abuse. Last year alone, the center helped 327 children receive service. “We provide medical exams, mental health services, family advocacy service and forensic interviews. That’s our core service. We talk to the children about the abuse they’ve endured and then we work with the investigative team partners to help give that child the gifts of hope and healing.”
The CAC has experimented holding fundraisers and events in differing venues, and ultimately decided on the Detention @ The Elementary in hopes of the guests “giving back to the children by being a child.”
“We are just thrilled with the amount of support we have gotten this year,” Prusak said as she gave her final thoughts. “We are thrilled that people have shown up, and we have more sponsorships for this event than we’ve ever had. So we are just so grateful for the community for stepping up and showing up for us.”