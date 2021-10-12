Funeral Services for Mr. James “Hoyte” Goad age, 78, of Beechgrove, TN, will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with bro. David Ash officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 4 p.m. until time of the service. A private family burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 15. Mr. Goad passed from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his residence. Hoyte was born on Aug. 17, 1943, to the late James and Veda Goad and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he preceded in death by his wife, Cleeta Goad. He is survived by one son, Christopher Goad; one daughter, Melissa Stewart; three brothers, David “Genoa” Goad (Martha), L.H. “ Pete” Goad (Terry), and Woodrow “Butch” Goad; one sister, Katherine Owens (Walt); three grandchildren, Ryan Goad (Jessica), Corey Clebenger (Jocelyn) and Kyra Kenney; and six great grandchildren.
