Funeral Services for Mrs. Cleeta Joy Goad age, 77, of Beechgrove, will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with bro. David Ash officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 4 p.m. until time of the service. A private family burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 15. Mrs. Goad passed from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 06, 2021, at her residence. Cleeta was born on January 13, 1944, to the late Delmar and Pauline Koontz. She was a member of Beechgrove Baptist Church. She is survived by one son, Christopher Goad; one daughter, Melissa Stewart; one brother, Jerry Koontz (Jana); three sisters, Barbara Helms, Glenda Rogers (Gary), and Judy Morgan ( James); three grandchildren, Ryan Goad (Jessica), Corey Clebenger (Jocelyn), and Kyra Kenney; and six great grandchildren.
<<<Coffee County Funeral Chapel>>>