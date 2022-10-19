Mrs. Josette “JoJo” Irene Jernigan Grinstead, 49, of Manchester, passed away suddenly, Saturday morning, Oct. 15, 2022, at the home of her parents while visiting from Tennessee. Born in Southfield, Mich. on Aug. 29, 1973, she had lived in Tennessee for the past 10 years. Mrs. Grinstead was a 1991 graduate of Pierce County High School and would go on to receive her LPN degree. She had worked for Lincare, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Bailey Manor Assisted Living. She had also worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections where she was promoted to sergeant. Most recently, she had her own craft business which was her passion that she excelled at. Mrs. Grinstead loved to fish and spend time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Donald “Donnie” Mathy of Manchester; her daughter, Abigail Burkett of Patterson; her two sons, Alexander Jernigan of Nashville and Joseph Grinstead of Hazlehurst; her parents, Rev. Robert Leon and Jacqueline Elizabeth Watt Jernigan, Jr. of Patterson; two brothers, Robert Jernigan, III of Waycross (Brantley County) and Brandon (Angela) Jernigan of Patterson; her four precious grandchildren, Waylon Burkett, Adriana Ayala, Annabeth Burkett, and Wyatt Burkett; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The family will celebrate Mrs. Grinstead’s life at a later date in Tennessee. Memorialization will be by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com.