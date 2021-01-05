Mr. Horace Mitchell Grosch, age 87, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Nashville. Mr. Grosch was born in Manchester, to his late parents William Morris Grosch and Ada Mae Groves Grosch. He was an electrician and owned and operated G & R Electric Co. until his retirement. Mr. Grosch was also a veteran of the United States Army. He was a faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church and was also a member of the National Knife Collectors and Dealers Association and the Case Collectors Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working outdoors in his garden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William Morris Grosch Jr. and David Lee Grosch, and sister, Lula Belle Lowery. Mr. Grosch is survived by his wife of 66 years, Peggy Ann Yates Grosch; sons, James and Steven Grosch; daughters, Patricia Howland and Karen Parkison; sisters, Nazaretta Finney and Brainard Bonner; nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Due to the present Covid-19 health crisis, the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
