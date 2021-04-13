Mrs. Norma Lee Blake Gunn, age 93, was born on Jan. 24, 1928, in Tullahoma, to the late Carl and Blanche Rice Blake. She was a member of the Temple Baptist Church for many years. Mrs. Norma enjoyed cross stitching, gardening, playing the organ for her family, cooking, and she loved animals. She received the Coffee County Beautification Award for her lovely front lawn. Mrs. Norma was a loving and caring individual with a kind and giving spirit. Her greatest joy came from being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and she loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Norma is preceded in death by her loving husband, William Frances Gunn, infant sister, Betty Jane Blake, and her special friend, Phillip Tarver. She is survived by her children, Tena Grenell (Ronald), and Terri Williams; grandchildren, Ryan and Michael Grenell, Kimberly Thompson (Steven), Lauren Weaver (Austin), and Meredith Williams; and 13 great grandchildren. A private family service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
<<Coffee County Funeral Chapel>>>