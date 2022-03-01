Herman Eugene Hale, age 70, passed away Feb. 13, 2022 at his residence. He is preceded in death by his parents Doris Ailene Hale and Oscar Herman Hale, and sister Carol Rains. He is survived by son Mike Hale of Athens, Texas; three brothers Roger Hale (Susan) and Richard Hale (Dena) of Emporia, Kan. and Marvin Hale of Manchester and one sister Marcia Boazman of Manchester, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was an avid sports fan including Nascar, football and baseball. He also enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia and singing karaoke. He was employed in the grocery store business, worked at Dewey & Eva’s Pub, did auto detailing and electrical work. There will be a celebration of life at Ada Wright Center in Manchester on Saturday, March 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. for anyone who wants to join us and share memories.
<<<Private Obituary>>>>