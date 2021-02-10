Graveside services for Mrs. Angela Dawn Haley, age 69 of Beechgrove, was conducted at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home before the services. Mrs. Haley passed suddenly from this life on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at her residence in Beechgrove. Angela was born in Nashville, on Feb. 11, 1951, the daughter of the late Ray and Lady Ruth Shelton. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Manchester, and she taught Sunday School. Angela loved being outside. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, and camping. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Angela was always a very happy and positive person. She always had an open ear for everyone. She would dance and listen to music whenever she had the chance. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Angela is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lady Shelton. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Haley; son, Jonathan Banks; daughters, Lakeisha Banks, Sarah Haley, and Ashlee Johnson; brothers, Ray Shelton Jr, Jimmy Shelton (Alice), and Mike Shelton (Cindy); and five grandchildren; and her side kick, Sassy.
