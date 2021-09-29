Mr. John Kenneth "Kenny" Hall, age 72, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Mr. Hall was born on July 30, 1949 to the late Francis Wilneok and Maggie Louise Black Hall. He was a car inspector for CSX Railroad and loved his job. Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from noon until 1 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. A Celebration of Life service was held immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home.
