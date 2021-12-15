Funeral services for Mr. Gary Wayne Hamby, age 61 of Manchester, were conducted at noon on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in Hillsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, at the funeral home. Mr. Hamby passed from this life on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. Gary was born in Franklin County, on Oct. 27, 1960, the son of the late Carl and Ruby Hamby. He worked as a janitor for many years. Gary was a quiet man who enjoyed spending his time outdoors. He loved doing yard work and riding ATV’s. He was a loving and caring son, brother, and uncle. In addition to his parents, Gary is also preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Hamby; sisters, Brenda Hamby and Darlene Stoner. He is survived by his brothers, Bobby Hamby and Scotty Hamby; sister, Sharon Thomas (David); special niece, Angie Thomas; sister-in-law, Debbie Hamby; several other nieces and nephews.
