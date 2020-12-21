Mr. Larry Wayne Hamby, age 85 passed away Dec. 14, 2020 after a short battle with COVID-19. He was a native of Polk County, TN and lived the last 60 years in Manchester, TN. Larry was a 1974 graduate of MTSU where he earned a Master’s degree. He was retired from Calspan Corp. at Arnold Engineering Development Center. Larry served four years in the U.S. Air Force and was a 20-year veteran of the Army National Guard. Larry was devoted to his family and served as a deacon at Trinity Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, reading, and volunteering with Good Samaritan. As an avid deer hunter, he loved nothing better than climbing a tree and watching for the next buck to stroll by. His sense of humor will joyfully be remembered along with the kindness he exuded to everyone. He is preceded in death by his parents Herman W. Hamby and Lavada Hamby, and sister Grace Smith. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Hilda; children, Kim (Ron) Stephenson, Russell (Renea) Hamby, Craig (Stacey) Hamby; grandchildren, Ryan Hamby, Jared Hamby, Philip Thompson, Olivia McKnight, Emily Hamby, Presley Hamby and great-grandchildren Ethan Hamby, Gage Hamby, Bradli Kate McKnight and soon to be Laney Thompson. Services for Mr. Hamby of Coffee County were conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, at Trinity Baptist Church. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
