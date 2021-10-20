Claudia Frances Trail Harmon born July 28, 1947, passed away Sept. 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas L. Harmon, son Raymond L.Harmon, parents Claude Trail and Ona Meega Trail Duncan, siblings Raymond Trail, William (Billy) Trail, Barbara Trail Hodge, and Susan Trail. Claudia is survived by daughter Pauletta (Dan) Wells and son Terry Harmon in addition to granddaughter, Erin Wells, and grandsons James Brandon Harmon, Anthony Harmon, Andy Harmon, and Drew Harmon. She is also survived by siblings Linda (Johnny) Brown, Robbie (Robert) Tate, Patricia Utley, Terry Cook, Diana Wilson, and David Trail in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Claudia was a loving woman with a servant’s heart. It was obvious how deeply she cared for her family and those around her and she never turned away someone in need. She loved to cook, draw, paint, sew, and quilt. She was a people person who enjoyed being around others and entertaining. She made those around her feel welcomed, loved, and seen. She was a longtime employee of Batesville Casket Company. Claudia’s request was to celebrate her life with an intimate family gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Central Funeral Home in Claudia’s honor.
