Niki Keener Harrell departed this life on July 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Niki was born in Rutherford County on Oct. 21, 1981, to Steve and Lisa Keener. She was a loving mother to Japheth Keener and Cleo Harrell and a bonus mom to Jessica Sanders and Brianna Harrell. She was also a loving grandmother to Emily and Hunter Sanders. She enjoyed spending time and making many memories with them and her loving husband Brian Harrell. Niki enjoyed anything she could do with her family, she loved cooking and baking, gardening and canning, hosting family gatherings, traveling, her dogs, spending time with her sister Jennifer Mcgee, and most of all she loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Simple pleasures in life brought great joy to Niki. She is proceeded in death by her father, Barry Steve Keener, paternal grandparents, William Keener, Mary Jo Keener, and Riley Austin, Maternal grandparents- Robert Harris and Mattie Harris. She is survived by her husband Brian Harrell, her children Japheth Keener of Manchester, Cleo Harrell of Manchester, Jessica (Brian) Sanders of Winchester, and Brianna Harrell of Tullahoma; her grandchildren Emily and Hunter Sanders of Winchester; her mother Lisa Keener of Manchester, her sister Jennifer Mcgee of McMinnville, as well as multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins. We shed many tears that she is gone, but we smile because she lived, how blessed are we to have someone that makes saying goodbye so hard.
Services will be held at Coffee County Funeral Home, visitation with the family were from 2-7 p.m. on July 10,2023 and funeral services were July 11, 20203 at 1 p.m. with graveside service following at Gardens of Memory in McMinnville with Bro. Michael Harris officiating. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
