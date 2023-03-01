Mrs. Janice Lee Harryman, age 80, of Manchester, passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Nashville. Mrs. Harryman was born in Morrison to her late parents Joe Ben Sanders and Eliza Jane Page Sanders. She was a member of Summitville First Baptist Church. Mrs. Harryman worked as a seamstress, a beautician, and a florist. In her free time, she enjoyed genealogy, crafting, and gardening. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Thomas Harryman; daughter, Kim Gaona; brother, Steve Sanders; and son-in-law, Mark Petty. Mrs. Harryman is survived by her sons, Joben Clancy and Charles (Donna) Harryman; daughters Roxanne (John) Howlett and Kava Petty; best friend, Bart Uselton; sister, Linda (Chuck) McCormick; sister-in-law, Joan Sanders; grandchildren, Matthew Howlett, Jaci Howlett, Dusty Harryman, Maddie Harryman, Phil Petty, Chris Petty, Mandy, Trey, and Chanda; niece, April (Mike) Floyd; nephews, Robert Sanders and Luke Sanders; great grandchildren; fur baby, Lord Byron; and many special friends. Visitation with the family was held Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, from noon until 3 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Mark Smithey officiating. Burial followed at the Summitville First Baptist Church Cemetery.