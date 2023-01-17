Charles (Chuck) Harold Hartman II, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022. He was 68 years old. He left a broken and shattered family behind. He was one the greatest men we have ever known. Our world will never be the same without him. He was the funniest, craziest, most loving, supportive, hardworking, caring man. He taught us what unconditional love was through his example over and over. We are unsure what we will do without him. Chuck was born on Feb. 7, 1954, in Nashville, to the late Charles Hartman Sr. and Betty White Hartman. He owned his own business, West Main Garden Center Inc, for over two decades. He continued landscape design until his passing. Chuck graduated from Glencliff High School in 1972 and MTSU in 1976. He and Genny married that same year July 16, 1976. Four years later they started a family and had two daughters Heather (b. 1980) and Amber (b. 1983). Chuck and Genny were married 46 years upon his passing. Chuck was a fierce family man. He was a faithful Father and Grandaddy. He loved spending time with his girls and any of his eight grandchildren. Fun times around the house, on the farm, or at the beach with his family will be the most cherished and missed. He is survived by his wife Genny Lynn Runyan Hartman, his daughters Heather Hartman Ausbrooks (Brent) and Amber Denise Jackson (Derrick), and his sisters Pam Shepherd (Steve) and Kay McKee (Mike). Also, his eight grandchildren Jake Ausbrooks, Caden Ausbrooks, Evan Ausbrooks, Aspen Ausbrooks, Will Jackson, Savannah Jackson, Lilah Kate Jackson, and Tobi Jackson. A memorial service was held at Ligon & Bobo in Lebanon, on Friday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. Visitation preceded the service beginning at 11 a.m.. The honorary pall bearers were Mike McKee, Steve Shepherd, Steve Holmes, Drew Sullivan, Alan Lincoln, and Johnny Wilson.