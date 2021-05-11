Velma Pearl Hawkins, surname Alford, was born in Beech Grove, on June 21, 1944. She raised her three children in Middle Tennessee, the late David “Hawkeye” Hawkins, and survived by Tanya Elizabeth Payne, and Anita Ann Climer. She has been a resident of Massachusetts for 23 years. Where she helped raise and nurture many of her grand kids. She is preceded in death by her parents William Leevi Alford and Gradie Pearl Hale Alford, as well as her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her six grandchildren. Michael Sparkman, L. Dakota Payne Jr, Ashlyn Skye Climer, Brandi Lee Harden, C.J. Colbeth, and Jordan Colbeth. Also by her four great grandchildren. Zane Sparkman, Logan J. Payne, Kaya S. Climer and Kera D. Payne respectably. Velma was a historian and studied Sociology amongst other fields of study. Her thirst for knowledge spanned decades in her pursuit of understanding and reason. Velma was most beloved by her family and friends. She loved gardening and was very independent. She made the best chocolate pie and freshest biscuits and gravy that anyone could ask for. She was a true old-fashioned Southerner through and through. You could always expect a fresh pot of coffee and good ole comfort food whenever you came by. She judged others by their character, relying on her own assessments before passing judgment. She was an avid Christian, who lived her life with faith and dignity. She would always say “I can only worry about what I can control. The rest would work itself out later.” She was a woman whose strength and perseverance inspired many. Even though she battled countless health problems, she never let it slow her down. She never let anyone see her sweat. But, after her long and arduous battle with COVID-19 her long and fulfilling journey came to an end. She passed away at the age of 76 on Feb. 28, 2021. Just a little over three months shy of her birthday. Rest now, Velma. Look after us along with your son David as we wait until we can meet again.
