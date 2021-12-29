Louise Hendrix, age 88, born Sept. 1933 in Marks, Miss., passed away Dec, 10, 2021. Louise attended University of Tennessee, Memphis where she met her husband, Dr. Ernest Hendrix. She dedicated her later years to her many grandchildren and worked in home healthcare. She is survived by her three children: Marybeth Starr, Joanne Dunn, and Ernest Hendrix, Jr. Louise was preceded in death by her son, Paul W. Brooks Hendrix, and ex-husband, Ernest Hendrix, Sr. She was well-known for her big smile, twinkling blue eyes, and stylish outfits. The family will celebrate her life privately, no service will be held.
