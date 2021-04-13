Mr. Jerry Dale Henegar, age 79, of Morrison, TN, passed away on April 4, 2021 at his home after an extended illness. Mr. Henegar was born in Coffee County, TN, on September 23, 1941 to his late parents B.F. and Alta Heatherly Henegar. He was a member of the Church of Christ at Pocahontas. Mr. Henegar retired from Goodrich in Tullahoma after 40 plus years and he was also a farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, James Herman and Jaunita Henegar; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia Henegar and Dale Nunley; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Lucy Sparks. Mr. Henegar is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruby Sparks Henegar, Morrison; three sons, Mike (Midge) Henegar, Morrison, TN, Marty (Jennifer) Henegar, Manchester, and Don (Kandy) Henegar, Murfreesboro; three grandsons, Michael Henegar (Brittany), Manchester, Matthew Henegar, Manchester, and Jonathan Henegar, Manchester; three granddaughters, Rachel Henegar, Chattanooga, Madison and Megan Henegar, Murfreesboro; two step-grandsons, Jerett and Hayden Zeigler, Manchester; one great grandson, Tripp Henegar, Manchester; two sisters, Alice Rigney (Bruce) and Teresa McFadden of Manchester. Family received friends on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial immediately followed at Shady Grove Cemetery in Morrison. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, 2220 Pierce Avenue, Nashville, TN 37232. Due to the current Coronavirus health crisis, the family requests that everyone to please wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
<<<<Central Funeral Home>>>