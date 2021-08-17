Don Mark Henegar passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. He was 50 years old. Don was born on March 6, 1971 in Manchester. Don graduated from Coffee County Central High School in 1989. He attended Middle Tennessee State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Don was a member of East Main Street Church of Christ in Murfreesboro. He was employed by Tennessee Farm Bureau. Don was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Dale Henegar; grandparents, B.F. and Alta Henegar; and John and Lucy Sparks. A devoted husband, father, brother, son, and friend, Don was the epitome of a man deeply rooted in family values. Don is survived by his wife, Kandy, of 24 years; two daughters, Madison Sage and Megan Grace; mother, Ruby Sparks Henegar of Morrison, Tennessee; brothers, Mike (Midge) Henegar of Morrison, Tennessee, and Marty (Jennifer) Henegar of Manchester, Tennessee; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Helen Harrell of Manchester, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Randy (Pat) Whiteaker of Atlanta, Ga; sister-in law, Terra Whiteaker of Manchester, Tennessee; and sister-in law, Crystal (Brian) Vermillion of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and countless family and friends. Don was an avid “foodie”, he enjoyed finding new places and people to hang out with and enjoy great food and lively conversation. Most of these times revolved around his girls Basketball Tournaments or Family Vacations to the beach. Don’s legacy will be that of a father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend who truly gave everything to his family and those around him. We will miss him greatly. Visitation with the family was on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Roy Duke officiating. Burial followed in Shady Grove Cemetery in Morrison.
