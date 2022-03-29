Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia “Trish” Ann Henley, age 63 of Manchester, were conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel, with Bro. Mike Rigsby officiating. Burial immediately followed in the Rutledge Hill Cemetery in Hillsboro. Visitation with the family was held on Friday, March 25, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Trish passed away on Saturday, March 19 at her home after a long, seventeen-year battle with COPD. Trish was born on October 10, 1958, in Manchester, to the late Charles and Frances Ferrell Qualls. She was a homemaker and attended the Rutledge Hill Community Church with her husband, Jeff. Trish enjoyed shopping, fishing, camping, and watching her soap operas. But her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Trish is preceded in death by her brothers, Charles, Jr., Gary Wayne, and Steve Qualls; sister, Diane Qualls; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Henley, and Gary Trussell, who was also a fishing buddy; sister-in-law, Jennifer Freid. She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Jeffrey Dale Henley; daughters, Sabrina Miles, and Danielle Henley; grandchildren, Ethan Miles, Aubrianna Freeze, Bradley Dahmer, Emilee Wells, Lochlan Wells, Piper Lawson, and Brayden Robinson; sister, Kathy Hennessee (Billy); sisters-in law, Shelly Qualls, and Dianna Trussell; brothers-in-law, Roger Wilbur, Mitch Freid, and Ricky Henley (Earlene); several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and a host of friends. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com.
