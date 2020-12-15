Funeral services for Mr. William “Billy” Eugene Hennessee, age 73, of Manchester, were conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Pastor Danny Anderson officiating. Burial followed in the Summitville cemetery. Visitation with the family was held on Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Hennessee passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Billy, as he was fondly known as, was born on April 3, 1947, in Manchester to the late Bernice Eugene and Mary Louise Earls Hennessee. He served his country in the United States Army and was the owner of H&H Roofing. Billy loved playing cards, shooting pool. Billy is survived by his wife, Kathy Qualls Hennessee; children, Johnathon Pinegar, Rebecca Robertson, Kyle Hennessee Whitley, and Christy Holt; grandchildren, Kyleigh McKenzie Belle Hudson, Anna Louise and John Lawrence Robertson, Austin McMahan, Kyler, Lyric and Cylis Whitley; great grandchildren, Braylyn, Hayden and Shaelynn; brother, Chuck Hennessee; sisters, Helen Carroll, Ruth Cantrell. Linda Hollis, Patricia Harmon; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
