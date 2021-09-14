Mrs. Mary Louise Earls Hennessee, age 90, of Manchester, passed from this life on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Manchester. Mrs. Hennessee was born in Warren County, to her late parents Hobert and Nannie Earls. She worked at Unity Medical Center for 30 years for the dietary department and attended Mercy Baptist Church. Mrs. Hennessee loved playing cards, especially Rook, loved doing puzzles and going to yard sales. She was a loving and giving person and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Bernice Eugene Hennessee; daughter, Maxie Hennessy; grandsons, Charles Harmon, Quinton Elkins, Justin Wilder; sons, Billy Eugene Hennessee and Charles “Chuck” Hennessee; great granddaughter, Emmalynn Jernigan Mrs. Hennessee is survived by daughters, Ruth Cantrell, Patricia (Clifton) Harmon, Linda (Steve) Hollis, and Helen Carroll; brother, Jack Earls; grandchildren, Rebecca (Casey) Robertson, Jonathan and Kyle Hennessee, Ammie (Tim) Gilliam, Autumn (Mark) Metzger, Rodney Elkins, Bruce Pfeffer, Michelle Wood, Todd Marshall, Nathan (Rebecca) and Melissa Carroll, Elizabeth (Josh) Jernigan, Tonya Harmon, Danny (Melinda) Harmon, Clifton (Jenny) Harmon; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Bailey officiating. Burial followed at Summittville Cemetery.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>