Mr. Milton Lewis Hickerson, age 75, of Manchester, passed from this life suddenly on Monday, April 11, 2022, in Bell Buckle. Mr. Hickerson was born in Manchester, and raised by his late parents, Thurman Lewis Hickerson and Eleanore Deets Hickerson. He worked in and had nursery/gardening business and loved working in his nursery. Before his nursery business he worked as a boiler maker for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Tony Hickerson. Mr. Hickerson is survived by his wife of 51 years, Faye Lynn Hickerson; sons, Thurman Lewis Hickerson, Manchester, and Nicholas Lewis Hickerson, Manchester; daughter, Monica (Darren) Forsyth, Beersheba Springs; several grandchildren; special friend, Ernest Martin; sister-in-laws, Betty Meadows, Viola, Wanda Battles, Georgia, Hugh and Shirley Russell, Estill Springs; brother-in-laws, Albert and Gayle Lynn, Viola, Carl and Tonya Lynn, Pelham, Billy Lynn, Pelham; niece and nephew, Randall and Misty Hickerson and a host of friends. Visitation with the family was held Friday, April 15, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Saturday, April 16, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Ben Eschenfelder officiating. Burial followed in Asbury Methodist Cemetery.
