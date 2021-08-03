Mrs. Helen Irene Qualls Hill, age 93, of Manchester, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Manchester. Mrs. Hill was born in Coffee County, to her late parents Clarence Qualls and Josie Hale. She was a homemaker all her life and loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren very much. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Hill; daughter, Bonnie Harden; several brothers and one sister. Mrs. Hill is survived by son, Wayne (Judy) Finchum; daughter, Wanda Finchum; brother, Franklin Qualls; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Visitation with the family was on Saturday, July 31, from noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fredonia Cemetery in Manchester.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>>