Basiel Earl Hockett, age 82, of Beech Grove, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, with his loving wife and family by his side. Graveside services were conducted on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Rick Duggin of Knoxville officiating. Basiel was a humble, tender-hearted man who carried a constant smile. He had an enduring love for God, the Church, his wife, family, friends and farming. Perhaps his high school yearbook described him best with this quote “A quick blush, followed by a hurried smile endears us to Basiel all the while.” Basiel did have an endearing smile, and he enjoyed provoking laughter and smiles from his loved ones with witty comments or in the winter he may resort to torturing by putting cold hands on your face. Basiel and Lyda shared a love of God and Christ and held God as the head of their house. He served as a faithful member and deacon at Manchester Church of Christ where he was known as “Pa”. Outside of Church and his family, agriculture was his passion. In 1968, he moved his young, budding family back to Hoodoo, Tenn. to begin his own path as a farmer, a passion he had garnered from his own parents. Basiel and the love of his life, Lyda, were a complete and amazing team. Together, they dairy farmed for 45 years, and raised 4 children: Lisa, Lori, Libby, and Mitchell. He loved his children and was a committed, nurturing father who had a firm hand. Upon his “retirement” in 2004, Basiel and Lyda went into beef production. He was very active in many aspects of agriculture in Coffee County including 4-H, Farm Bureau and as a director in Coffee County Soil Conservation and Farmers Co-op. In his later years his farming friends knew he could be found at the Beech Grove store for fish fry on Fridays. Basiel was a simple, humble man who was most happy spending time with his family and friends and his shining Christian influence will be greatly missed. Basiel was preceded in death by parents Earl and Orene Hockett, and grandson Kevin Callahan and is survived by his wife, Lyda Hockett, his daughters Lisa (Ben) Bunting, Lori (Robby) Callahan, Libby (Mark) Kuykendall, and son, Mitchell Hockett, his grandchildren Mitchell (Hailey), Andy (Courtney), and Alicia Bunting, Chris (Kathryn), Kyle, and Kayla Callahan, Noah, Heath, Allie Shaye, and Eli Kuykendall and four great grandchildren Abigail and Conner Bunting and Maggie and Audrey Callahan. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St Judes Children’s Hospital or Sacred Selections Assisted Adoptions, Sacred Selections: sacredselections.org/category/memoriam or St. Judes: stjude.org/donate.
