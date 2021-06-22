James Damien Hodges, known as “simple man” like his favorite song, age 30 of Manchester, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. A native of Coffee County, he was born in Tullahoma on Sept. 19, 1990. James was employed in the construction industry. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing (his strong love of fishing came from his uncle Jeremy Adams), camping, listening to music, and writing poetry for his loved ones. But most of all he loved spending time with his beloved family. James had a close bond with his mother, and he loved all of his family very much, always making sure they were cared for. A real people person, he enjoyed making conversation and never met a stranger. James was preceded in death by his father, James David Hodges; and grandfather, John Adams Sr. He is survived by his loving wife, Keri Nunley Hodges of Manchester; mother, Jennifer Adams of Lynchburg; step-father, Steve Hillis of Rock Island; sister, Raven (Wyatt) French of Lynchburg; brother, John (Natalie) Hillis of Shelbyville; son, James Damien “JD” Hodges of Winchester; daughters, Shaleigh Hodges of Tullahoma, and Avery Grace Arp of Manchester; grandmothers, Betty Williams of Lynchburg, and Dot Dickerson of Manchester; his unborn son who will be named Waylon Humes Hodges after his late grandfather Humes Williams whom James had a very special relationship with; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Jeremy Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Cumberland Cemetery.
