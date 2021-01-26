Jimmy Hayes Hollandsworth, age 82 of Manchester, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 20, 2021. He was born on Oct. 29, 1938 at Sanders Fork, Cannon County, to the late Willie and Mary Blair Hollandsworth. Also preceded in death by his brother; Clarence Hollandsworth, sisters; Waulee Gilreath, Margie Scott, Jenny Hollandsworth. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Velma Hollandsworth, son; Jimmy Hollandsworth II, daughter, Leann (Chad) Partin, son Kelly (Kelly) Hester, daughter; Sonja (Russell) Tarver, grandchildren; Adam(Heather) Carter, Seth Brassfield, Jimmy Hollandsworth III, Jake Hollandsworth, Maggie Partin, Will Partin, Brian Hester, Natalie Hester, great-grandchildren; Gabe Carter, Malachi Carter, Avonlee Carter, Abigal Carter, Chelsea Brassfield, and Charlee Brassfield. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 12 noon at Coleman Cemetery in Murfreesboro with Bro. Jerry Pullum officiating.
