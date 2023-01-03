William Michael “Mike” Hollis, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 23, 2022 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. Mike was born on Sept. 9, 1954 in Columbia, Tenn. to late parents Bill and Olive Hollis. He graduated from Tennessee Tech University and moved to Manchester to begin a long career as a mechanical engineer at AEDC. He retired early due to his diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 57. Mike was always an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He always loved to make his loved ones laugh and was a typical prankster. In October of 2021, Mike moved to Bailey Manor in Manchester, where he became very fond of some of the workers there. He was always trying to cut up with them or be his silly typical self. Known as “Mikey” to most there, the family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Jamie, Dana, Megan, Sherita, Theresa, Alecia, and Michelle for their compassion, care, and going along with his daily antics. Thank you also to the wonderful kitchen staff that always made sure “Mr. Mike” had his fill of food and his favorite chocolate cake. Mike is preceded in death by his father, William Joseph Hollis, mother, Lavara Olive Dixon Hollis and wife, Sherri Wilhelm Hollis. He is survived by his two daughters and their fiancés, Natalie (Eric Clem) and Emily (Brandon Parker) Hollis both of Manchester, brother, Joseph “Joe” Dixon Hollis (Lane) of Fernandina Beach, FL, aunt, Alma (Alan) Dixon Mayfield of Westpoint, TN, cousins, Wilma Robinson and Betty McDonald of Noblesville, IN, niece, Michelle Hollis Keller (Ken) of Tullahoma, TN, nephews, Jeff (Ashley) and Greg (Becca) Hollis both of Gallatin, TN, and a host of extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Mike’s memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s Tennessee, or the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Funeral services for Mike were conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Polk Memorial Gardens in Columbia. The family received friends from 9:00AM until the time of services at the funeral home.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hollis family.