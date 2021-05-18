Lois Paulette Burger Holly after a short illness passed away on April 9. She was laid to rest April 15 at the Bills McGaugh funeral home in Lewisburg, Tennn. Paulette and her family have resided in the Nashville area for most of her adult life. She was married to Gerald Holly, staff photographer for the Tennessean newspaper. The photo presented here was made in their young years and was used for a Mother's Day feature in the news, Paulette was born in Chattanooga in September 1943. She attended Manchester City School and graduated from Central High School and Nashville Business School making many friends whom she treasured throughout her lifetime. Several friends and family members from out of town attended her recent service in the lovely cemetery in Lewisburg where she is buried now beside Gerald, her husband of 36 years. A sweet memento of their Love was placed in the casket. They are survived by their daughter Carol Ann Holly Hamby of Orlando and their son Thomas Gerald Holly Jr. of Hermitage, Tenn. They have five grandchildren; Joshua Holly, Sue Holly Murphy, Samuel Childress Codianna Fry, and Kaitlin Holly as well as four great grandchildren Mckenzie and Harrison Murphy; Kaley Ann and Hadin Chambers. The Reverend Steve Durham of Radner Baptist School officiated at the service with comforting words of Scripture in reference to the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ giving hope to all who believe and trust in Him. The pastor indicated he had noticed positive and encouraging words of Paulette on social media and particularly her Christian faith in her last week of Life.
Private Obituary