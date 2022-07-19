Elizabeth “Betsy” Anne Hooie, age 70, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Born in Lenoir City, Tennessee, on May 7, 1952, to the late Frank and Annabelle Lee, Sr., Betsy devoted her life to being a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Betsy was a former member of the Order of the Rainbow and Forrest Mill United Methodist Church. She enjoyed shopping, even if it was just window shopping for antiques, flea markets, photography, scrapbooking and taking long car rides through the countryside. Betsy loved gardening flowers with her “green thumb” and crafting, she always had a glue gun plugged up and ready for use. Her children and grandchildren were the most important things in her life and she was always willing to put others before herself. Betsy’s family will always remember her as the greatest example of unconditional love and support, and she will surely be missed. Other than her parents, preceding her in death are one son, Jonathan Lee Hooie; and one brother, Tollie Craig Lee. Survivors include her husband of fifty years, Joe Paul Hooie, Sr.; one daughter, Samantha (Chuck) Mangino; one son, Joe Paul Hooie, Jr. (Haiyan “ Teresa” Huang-Hooie); two brothers, Frank (Donna) Lee, Jr. and Stephen (Deborah) Lee; five grandchildren, Philip Colby Hooie, Kelci Lee Hooie, Jonathan Knox Hooie, Lucas Long Hooie and one on the way; and one great grandchild, Harlow Dawn Hooie. Graveside services were held at Forrest Mill Cemetery in Manchester, on Friday, July 15, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Stephen Lee officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: St. Judes Children Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org or by mailing to: Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.