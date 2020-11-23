Mr. Dennie M. Horsley was born on Feb. 17, 1938, to the late Samuel and Ruth LeGrand Horsley in Garfield, Ky. After his high school graduation, he served his country in the United States Air Force and he was of the Presbyterian faith. Dennie married Phyllis Ann Jaynes on October 3, 1964 in Alexandria, Va. Dennie was a hard-working husband and father, working his way up the ladder at a regional heat and air wholesale company managing their office in Bowling Green, Kentucky before retirement. To relax he enjoyed fishing with his family. They could be found at the lake most weekends when his kids were still living at home. He was also a very good gardener and had a green thumb, planting many flowers and shrubs for his wife. After retirement, he and his wife, Phyllis, moved from Bowling Green, Ky. to Manchester, and became very active in the Tullahoma Kennel Club. Dennie and Phyllis showed their Cavalier King Charles Spaniels at dog shows all over the U.S. where they received multiple Champions and one Grand Champion. Dennie could talk to anyone and he especially enjoyed making many friends throughout the world through the internet. He was a life-long Ford man, working briefly at a local Ford dealership, and would have been happy to know his last ride to the hospital was in a Ford Ambulance. In addition to his parents, Dennie is preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Horsley, and his sister, Jane Horsley. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Phyllis Ann Jaynes Horsley; son, Michael Kevin Horsley and his wife, Teri, of Brentwood; daughter, Kimberly Ann Miller and her husband, Mark, of Buford, Ga.; grandchildren, Helena and Samuel Horsley, and Jarod and Lauren Miller; sister-in-law, Beverly Horsley; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Dennie passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the age of 82 years, 8 months, and 22 days. Dennie will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather; who was a kind, gentle, sweet man, with a great sense of humor. Online condolences can be made at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
