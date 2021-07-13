Graveside services for Ms. Rebecca Louise “Becky” Huggins, age 71 of Manchester, were conducted on Tuesday, July 6, at 2 p.m. in the Hillsboro Memorial cemetery. Becky passed away on Friday at her home after an extended illness. Becky was born on Feb. 18, 1950, in Manchester to the late James and Alline Ring Oldfield. After her retirement from Batesville, she worked as a stock clerk for Kangaroo in Manchester. In addition to her parents, Becky is preceded in death by her grandparents, Willie & Lillian Ring. She is survived by her son, Randall Harrell (Amanda Garant); grandchildren, Gary Wayne Harrell and Jeffrey Tyler Harrell and his wife, Kristin; great grandson, Jaxon Ray Harrell; sisters, Barbara Dyer and Linda Maree; daughter-in-law, Theresa Lynn Martin, several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
