Funeral services for Mr. Daniel Lewis Hunt, age 80 of Manchester, were conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in Welker Cemetery. The family received friends from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home. Mr. Hunt passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his residence. Dan was born on May 28, 1940 in Farmland, Ind., the son of the late Hubert and Agnes Hunt. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, a retired truck driver, and after retirement he worked part time at the Summitville Convenience Center. Dan loved to go bowling, work in his garden or in his yard, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, Dan is also preceded in death by his six siblings, Mildred, Phylis, Pat Seadeek, Rose Brown, Kenneth Hunt, and Gilbert Dill. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Sandy Hunt; children, Penny (Willis Good) Wright, Janna (Kevin) Knott, Nanette Bell, and Daniel Hunt, Jr.; grandchildren, Miranda (Josh) Alexander, Ryan Lowery, Courtney (Tom) Johnson, Brittany (Jordan Caudill) Knott, Keshia Bell, and Corey Bell; great-grandchildren, Tate, Mason, and Silas Alexander, Trenton, Rylyn, and Jaxon Lowery, and Jayden, Triton, and Taitlyn Johnson.
Manchester Funeral Home