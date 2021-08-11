Harald (Harry) Paul Gerhard Ilgner was born in Frankfurt, Germany on March 9, 1928 and passed away on July 31, 2021 at his beloved farm in Manchester, at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by father Gerhard Ilgner, mother Kathy M. Schieffer, sister Eleanor Barringer, wife Willene Ilgner and first wife Kornelia Ilgner (mother of all his children). He is survived by his children Ralph Ilgner (Susan) of Lenoir City, Tenn., Liane Mescher, Arno Ilgner (Jane) of La Vergne, Tenn., Berny Ilgner (Diane) of Clinton, Tenn., Mark Ilgner of Manchester, Ariane Roland (Mark) of Sevierville, and eight grandchildren; Derrick Ilgner, Kristina Lamons, Aaron Ilgner, Ian Ilgner, Devin Roland, Jessica Ilgner, Emma Ilgner and Micah Roland. After immigrating from Germany and becoming a U.S. citizen, Harry began his career as a machinist in Tullahoma and eventually started his own company, ATG Industrial Distributors. His hobbies included ballroom dancing for which he and his wife Willene won several awards. He was an avid reader, a student of nature, loved sailing, playing German card games with family and gardening on his farm in Manchester. The family will receive friends at a small private memorial service on Sept. 25 at Old Stone Fort Archaeological Park. We appreciate your understanding for keeping this service private due to COVID concerns. We also appreciate your love for our beloved father. In lieu of sending flowers, you can donate to St Joseph’s Indian School (give.stjo.org/donate 800-341-2235)
I Am Standing Upon the Seashore
By Henry Van Dyke
I am standing upon the seashore,
A ship at my side spreads her white sails
To the morning breeze and starts for the blue ocean.
She is an object of beauty and strength.
I stand and watch her until at length
She hangs like a speck of white cloud
Just where the sea and sky come
To mingle with each other.
Then, someone at my side says,
“There, she is gone!”
“Gone where?”
Gone from my sight. That is all.
She is just as large in mast and hull
And spar as she was when she left my side
And she is just as able to bear her
Load of living freight to her destined port.
Her diminished size is in me, not in her.
And just at the moment when someone
At my side says, “There, she is gone!”,
There are other eyes watching her coming,
And other voices ready to take up the glad shout,
“Here she comes!”
