The Imagination Library of Coffee County welcomed two new board members at its March meeting, Monica Blake Beasley and Elena Cawley.
Beasley is employed by the Tullahoma School System as an instructor in Criminal Justice and is a retired Metro Davidson County police officer. Ms. Elena Cawley is currently the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center and was the former Editor at the Manchester Times.
We are honored to have these distinguished ladies on the board of the Imagination Library of Coffee County.
The Imagination Library of Coffee County is 501-C3 nonprofit organization that provides free books for children from birth to kindergarten. The cost of providing the books is split between GELF (Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation) and the local Imagination Library of Coffee County on a monthly basis. Coffee County has over 3000 children enrolled in the program. If you are interested in helping the Imagination Library of Coffee County, contact Rosemary Crabtree at 931-841-5643.