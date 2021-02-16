Funeral services for Mr. Terry Doyle Jacobs, age 61, of Manchester will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home with Roger Bar officiating. Burial followed in Welker Cemetery. The family received friends on Monday, Feb. 22, from 4-8 p.m.at the funeral home. Mr. Jacobs passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Terry was born in Manchester, on Dec. 20, 1959, the son of the late Shubert and Elva Jacobs. Terry was self-employed and enjoyed doing many side jobs. Terrys favorite things were watching Tom Brady play football, watching NASCAR, and spending time with his family at the beach. In addition to his parents, Terry is preceded in death by four brothers, Leon Jacobs, Lynnie Jacobs, Earl Jacobs, and Larry Jacobs; one sister, Elaine Miller. He is survived by one son, Kyle Lowe; one daughter, Lauren Uselton (Brian); one brother, Eddie Jacobs, one sister, Gloria Higgins (Butch). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Manchester Funeral Home.
Manchester Funeral Home