Betty Willis Jaggers was born on May 27. 1929 in Hillsboro. She died on Sept. 29, 2021, at the age of 92. Betty’s parents were John Finis Willis and Maggie Henley Willis, and Betty was one of their 10 children. The extended Willis family was always very dear to Betty, allowing her to dote on lots of nieces and nephews, and later, great and great-great nieces and nephews. In 1948, Betty married Al Jaggers in Tullahoma. Following Al’s career, Betty and Al, spent many years living in the Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., where they raised a family, and Betty eventually had a successful real estate career. Al and Betty delighted in having the Willis relatives visit them to tour the nation’s capital. And, Al and Betty did their best to stay in touch with the Willis family, making an extended trip to Hillsboro each summer. Al always felt bad that he had separated Betty from her Tennessee family and he vowed to move her back to Tennessee someday. In 1980, as soon as he retired, Al kept his promise to Betty, and they built their dream house of Fire Lake in Manchester. They spent many happy years there until Al died in 2004. As a widow, Betty enjoyed traveling, and she was an active member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. There, she initiated a mission called the “Clothes Closet” to provide free clothing to needy members of the community. She loved working with her church partners on this mission, and her organizational skills and her knowledge about clothing were instrumental in making the mission successful. The St. Paul’s Clothes Closet, with the support of the community, provided a lot of clothing to many deserving individuals. In 2018, Betty moved to Virginia to be closer to her daughter Patty and her husband Bruce. She enjoyed spending time with them, and she loved the visits with her grandson, Jeff, and his wife, Jessica; and with her grandson, Mark, and his wife, Eva. In April 2021, Betty became a great-grandmother when Jameson Thomas was born to Jeff and Jessica. Although she had been in ill health for many months, seeing pictures of Jameson always put a huge smile on her face. Even in her very last days, little Jameson was the bright spot in her life. Betty lived life to the fullest. She loved her family, she loved her church, she loved her country, and she loved to have fun. Hers was a life well-lived.
<<<Manchester Funeral Home>>